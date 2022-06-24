YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,827 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 0.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

