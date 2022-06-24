YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

