Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,150.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 1,152 ($14.11), with a volume of 4661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.58).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,325.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,431.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.73.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.
