Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €25.54 ($26.88) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.96.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

