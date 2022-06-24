Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €25.54 ($26.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.96. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.