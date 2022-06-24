Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $226.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

