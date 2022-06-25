11,023 Shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.21.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

