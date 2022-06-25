138,885 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,278,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.