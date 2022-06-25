162 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $536.08 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

