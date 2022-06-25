1,838 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

