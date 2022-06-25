2,014 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

