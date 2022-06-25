341 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

