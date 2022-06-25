360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 717,950 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$726,565.40 ($504,559.31).

About 360 Capital Group (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.