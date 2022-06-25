3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in 3M by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 355,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2,044.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 58.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

