8,500 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

HAL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

