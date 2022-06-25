8,774 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.55 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

