980 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,802,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,388,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,664,553 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

