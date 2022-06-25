AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

