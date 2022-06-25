AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,552 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
