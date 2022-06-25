Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $391.25 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.08 and its 200 day moving average is $521.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

