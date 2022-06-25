Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.17.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

