Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 13.9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.53. 87,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,160,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Accolade by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Accolade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.