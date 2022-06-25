Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares rose 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 87,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,160,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accolade by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

