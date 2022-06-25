Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $495.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.07 and a 200-day moving average of $491.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

