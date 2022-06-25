AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IVE stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

