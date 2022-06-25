AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 10,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

