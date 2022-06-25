AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,671,000.

SCHZ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

