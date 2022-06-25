AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 470 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.38% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

