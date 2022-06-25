AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 7,849 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

