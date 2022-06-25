AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,430 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

