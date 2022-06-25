AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.45 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SCHD stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

