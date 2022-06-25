AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

