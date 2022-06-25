AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

