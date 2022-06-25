AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

