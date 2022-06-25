AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,194 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.03% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SMLV stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33.

