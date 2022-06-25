AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,916 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

