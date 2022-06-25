AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 13,682 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 422,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 198,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

