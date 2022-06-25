AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 31,984 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,984 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $86.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

