AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

