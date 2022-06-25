AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 881 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 740.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

