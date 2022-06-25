AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12 month low of $96.52 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

