agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 58,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,324,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,820 shares of company stock worth $5,310,317 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

