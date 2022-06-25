agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 58,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,324,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.