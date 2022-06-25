agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 58,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,324,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,820 shares of company stock worth $5,310,317 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

