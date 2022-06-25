Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

ALK stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

