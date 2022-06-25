Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.
ALK stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
