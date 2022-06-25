Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.82.

AA opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

