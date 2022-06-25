Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

