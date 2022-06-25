Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Cut to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

