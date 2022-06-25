Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,340. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

