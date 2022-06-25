Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,595.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.