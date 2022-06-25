AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.65. 1,298,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,400,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,931 shares of company stock worth $1,625,963. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 71,855.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 213,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

